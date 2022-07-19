Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / SGPC seeks cancellation of case against Golden Temple ex-granthi
SGPC has demanded the cancellation of a case registered against noted Sikh preacher and former granthi of Golden Temple Giani Jaswant Singh in 2020 on the complaint of Christian missionaries
Former SGPC president Alwinderpal Singh Pakhoke-led delegation of the gurdwara body held a meeting with the SSP, Tarn Taran, and handed over a memorandum demanding cancellation of the case registered against former granthi of Golden Temple Giani Jaswant Singh in 2020 . (PTI File Photo/ Representational image)
Published on Jul 19, 2022 02:08 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Tarn Taran

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) has demanded the cancellation of a case registered against noted Sikh preacher and former granthi of Golden Temple Giani Jaswant Singh in 2020 on the complaint of Christian missionaries, by writing to the senior superintendent of police (SSP), Tarn Taran, Ranjit Singh Dhillon.

A case under Section 295-A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered against Giani Jaswant Singh at the Bhikhiwind police station in Tarn Taran district on January 15, 2022, after a Christian missionary found one of his discourses objectionable.

Former SGPC president Alwinderpal Singh Pakhoke-led delegation of the gurdwara body held a meeting with the SSP, Tarn Taran, and handed over a memorandum demanding cancellation of the case.

In its letter to the SSP, the SGPC said this case seems to have been registered due to a misunderstanding of views expressed by Giani Jaswant Singh during a discourse in place of understanding them in the right direction.

The letter says that the FIR registered about two-and-a-half years ago is going to bring down the respect of Giani Jaswant Singh, who holds great reverence in the Sikh community.

The letter said, “For the last 40 years, Giani Jaswant Singh has been preaching the principles of the Sikh faith, who is respected by people of every faith and he himself respects every religion”.

As per sources, the police recently asked Giani Jaswant Singh to get bail or face arrest. Following this, the Sikh bodies are opposing the action against him.

