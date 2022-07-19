SGPC seeks cancellation of case against Golden Temple ex-granthi
The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) has demanded the cancellation of a case registered against noted Sikh preacher and former granthi of Golden Temple Giani Jaswant Singh in 2020 on the complaint of Christian missionaries, by writing to the senior superintendent of police (SSP), Tarn Taran, Ranjit Singh Dhillon.
A case under Section 295-A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered against Giani Jaswant Singh at the Bhikhiwind police station in Tarn Taran district on January 15, 2022, after a Christian missionary found one of his discourses objectionable.
Former SGPC president Alwinderpal Singh Pakhoke-led delegation of the gurdwara body held a meeting with the SSP, Tarn Taran, and handed over a memorandum demanding cancellation of the case.
In its letter to the SSP, the SGPC said this case seems to have been registered due to a misunderstanding of views expressed by Giani Jaswant Singh during a discourse in place of understanding them in the right direction.
The letter says that the FIR registered about two-and-a-half years ago is going to bring down the respect of Giani Jaswant Singh, who holds great reverence in the Sikh community.
The letter said, “For the last 40 years, Giani Jaswant Singh has been preaching the principles of the Sikh faith, who is respected by people of every faith and he himself respects every religion”.
As per sources, the police recently asked Giani Jaswant Singh to get bail or face arrest. Following this, the Sikh bodies are opposing the action against him.
-
Main accused of Landran jewellery robbery nabbed
Making the fourth arrest in the June 11 robbery at a jeweller's shop in Landran, the police on Monday nabbed the main accused, who has previously been convicted of murder. SSP Vivek Sheel Soni said they had recovered ₹20 lakh cash, 350 gm gold jewellery, 2.2 kg silver ornaments, a pistol, five live cartridges and two cars, one of which was used in the crime, from hParamdalip Singh, alias Pamma, 31'spossession.
-
Corruption case: HC stays arrest of ex-minister Gilzian
The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Monday stayed the arrest of former forest minister Sangat Singh Gilzian in an FIR registered by the Punjab vigilance bureau against him on the allegations of corruption. The FIR in question was registered on June 6 by the Punjab vigilance bureau under the Prevention of Corruption Act and criminal conspiracy. He claims there is a clear violation of Section 17-A of the Prevention of Corruption Act.
-
Rajya Sabha MP Vikramjit Singh Sahney pledges to donate entire salary to EWS kids
Rajya Sabha MP Vikramjit Singh Sahney, announced to launch a 'Punjab Education Fund', for which the total amount comes to around Rs 32 lakh per year and about Rs 2 crore for a tenure of six years. A recipient of fourth highest civilian award Padma Shri, Sahney, takes keen interest in philanthropy and culture. He took the oath of office on Monday at the onset of monsoon session of Parliament.
-
Tricolour to be hoisted atop 60 lakh houses in Haryana: Khattar
Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday said the Tricolour will be hoisted atop 60 lakh houses in Haryana under the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign, slated to take place between August 13 and 15. Khattar, and his cabinet colleagues Dushyant Chautala, Ranjit Singh and Gopal Kanda have pledged to donate flags equal to their month's salary. The CM also called upon other MLAs and MPs to donate flags.
-
Illegal sand mining: Punjab police register FIR against Channi’s nephew, aide
The Punjab Police on Monday registered an FIR against former chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi's nephew Bhupinder Singh, alias Honey, and his alias Lovie, aide Kudratdeep Singh, at Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar for carrying out illegal mining at the Malikpur site of the district in 2017.
