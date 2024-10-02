SGPC urges India, Canada to resolve students’ issues

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) on Tuesday appealed to the Canadian government and the Sikh leaders there along with the Union ministry of foreign affairs to solve the problems being faced by the Indian students, especially those from Punjab, in Canada. SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami urged external affairs minister S Jaishankar, Canada prime minister Justin Trudeau, Canadian Sikh leaders and gurdwara committees to intervene.

SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami, taking note of a viral video of a protest by Indian students in the city of Brampton in Canada, said that on the one hand the Canada government has allowed the arrival of a large number of international students while on the other hand pupils have to come on streets for getting their problems solved. He urged external affairs minister S Jaishankar, Canada prime minister Justin Trudeau, Canadian Sikh leaders and gurdwara committees to intervene.

Dhami said a large number of Sikhs are working in government and administrative positions in Canada, who should communicate with the government to resolve the grievances of the students and children of their community. He especially asked the Canadian Sikh MPs Harjit Singh Sajjan, Jagmeet Singh and Brampton deputy mayor Harkirat Singh to look into the issue.