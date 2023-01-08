Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Shelter for stray bulls will be ready by January end: Panchkula mayor

Published on Jan 08, 2023

Panchkula mayor Kulbhushan Goyal said the shelter was near completion and will have the capacity to accommodate at least 350 bulls

A tender of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.5 crore for the construction of another shelter for stray bulls has also been floated. (HT Photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula

Panchkula mayor Kulbhushan Goyal on Saturday visited the bull shelter being constructed in Sukhdarshanpur village here and assured that it will be ready by the end of this month.

Giving details of the village’s first ‘nandi gaushala’ or shelter for bulls, the mayor said it is near completion and will have the capacity to accommodate at least 350 bulls.

“Soon, expression of interest will be invited and interested parties would be called. Private agencies will be given the task to run these shelters,” he added.

A tender of 2.5 crore for the construction of second such shelter has also been floated.

“Once we are done with catching stray cows from Panchkula, teams will be sent to capture stray bulls. With the construction of different shelters, the issue of stray cattle menace in the city will be resolved,” the mayor said.

Villagers from Kot, Dabkori, Mattanwala, and others had for long been complaining of bulls spoiling their crops. Similarly, Panchkula residents have also been raising the issue of stray animals causing road accidents.

Over 2,500 stray animals have been caught and sent to shelters by the civic body in the last two years.

“We have sent over 1,000 cattle to Sukhdarshanpur, 1,500 to the Sector-23 facility, and 1,500 will be accommodated in the upcoming nandi gaushala. By 2023, we will make Panchkula free of stray cattle menace,” the mayor said.

