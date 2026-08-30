Shimla police nab drug peddler trying to flee to Abu Dhabi at Ahmedabad airport

The Shimla police have arrested three major inter-state drug peddlers and seized 1.1 kg of high-grade heroin at Shoghi. One of the suspects, Azad Singh—a resident of Naraingarh in Ambala district—was intercepted at Ahmedabad airport while preparing to flee to Abu Dhabi. Azad was produced before a court in Ahmedabad to secure transit remand and was brought to Shimla and a three day police remand has been obtained. (HT Photo for representation)

According to the police, the investigation uncovered that Azad is linked to another previously arrested accused, Shubhkarman Singh. They said that Azad was preparing to flee the country for Abu Dhabi and had already obtained a passport and a tourist visa.

Azad was produced before a court in Ahmedabad to secure transit remand and was brought to Shimla and a three day police remand has been obtained.

According to the police, the three accused —Vijay Kumar, Shubhkarman Singh (alias Sultan), and Azad Singh—used the ‘Signal’ app to communicate, thereby keeping their activities hidden from the scrutiny of investigative agencies.

According to the investigation, the heroin consignment provided by Shubhkarman alias Sultan, of Tarn Taran district, Punjab, was to be forwarded through various members of the network. The consignment was passed from Shubhkarman to Vijay via Azad; the accused, Vijay, had arrived in Shimla with this 1.1 kg consignment of heroin, which was subsequently intercepted and seized by the Shimla police’s special cell.

With the arrest of Azad Singh, a total of three accused have now been arrested in this case. Vijay was arrested near Shoghi on August 3 with 1.1 kg of high-grade heroin.

Drug supplier arrested from Ambala

In a separate case, the Jubbal police station has busted an inter-state heroin supply network and arrested Sunny Singh from Ambala. Investigations have revealed that the network’s links extend to Punjab and Haryana, in addition to Himachal Pradesh.

The case stems from an FIR registered on July 15, 2026 under Sections 21 and 29 of the NDPS Act at the Jubbal police station, following the seizure of 9.57gm of heroin from the possession of the accused, Ravindra Kumar a resident of Ghumarwin, District Bilaspur.

During police interrogation, Ravindra revealed that he had procured heroin from Sunny Singh in Zirakpur. The questioning also uncovered a location-based delivery module used by the network. A total of 24gm of heroin has been recovered so far in connection with the case.

Absconding accused arrested

In a third case, police station sadar Shimla arrested Karan, a resident of Amritsar, Punjab, who had been absconding in connection with a heroin smuggling case. This case was registered on December 25, 2025 under Sections 21 and 29 of the NDPS Act. In the said case, 6 gm of heroin had previously been recovered from the possession of an accused named Ankush alias Sudama. During interrogation, Ankush had said that he obtained the contraband from Sagar. Ankush, Praveen Chauhan alias Bobby, and Sagar were arrested during the course of the investigation.

A financial investigation into the case revealed that Sagar had transferred a sum of ₹3 lakh to Karan’s HDFC bank account and other accounts. Based on this financial link, it was established that Karan was the key kingpin of this heroin smuggling network.