Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut meets agitating Kashmir Pandit employees

Published on Jan 20, 2023 01:01 AM IST

Kashmir Pandit employees, appointed under PM’s employment package, have been on a protracted agitation for the past over 11 months, demanding that they be relocated to the safe environs of Jammu following targeted killings of their colleagues and other minorities in Kashmir.

Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leader Sanjay Raut joins Kashmiri Pandits during their protest demanding their safe relocation from Kashmir in Jammu Thursday. (PTI)
ByHT Correspondent, Jammu

Shiv Sena leader and Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Raut on Thursday met Kashmiri Pandit employees at the relief commissioner’s office here and expressed solidarity with them.

Raut, who extended support of Shiv Sena to their agitation, said, “The central government was all along playing politics in the name of Kashmiri Pandit employees. We will raise the problems and issues of Kashmiri Pandit employees before the Prime Minister and the Home Minister. The entire Maharashtra and Shiv Sena are with Kashmiri Pandits,” he said. Thereafter, Raut left for Lakhanpur to take part in Bharat Jodo Yatra of the Congress.

Story Saved
Friday, January 20, 2023
