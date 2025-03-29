Shoppers throng markets in Kashmir ahead of Eid

Markets across Kashmir were abuzz with activity on Saturday, ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr, which will be celebrated on Monday provided that the moon is sighted on Sunday evening. People get their palms adorned with heena ahead of Eid, at a market in Srinagar on Saturday. (ANI)

As the festival closes in, businesses and shopkeepers have started offering special discounts and setting up stalls to woo the locals. However, local businesspersons claim there has been a slump in overall sales despite the surge over the past two weeks.

Eid-ul-Fitr is celebrated after a month of fasting in Ramzan.

According to local shopkeepers, there has been a surge in sales of groceries, kitchenware, ready-made items, cosmetics and bakery items.

Arshad Ahmad, a prominent business owner, said Eid is a time when people love to spend money. “Kashmiris are good at spending money on Eid. With the peaceful environment in Kashmir, the rush in the markets has gone up, in city as well as in rural townships,” he said, and added that new outlets of reputed brands and those opened by youngsters and women, have given people the choice to make purchases according to their wishes.

In Srinagar, the markets were bustling with activity as people made a beeline in front of outlets selling clothes, shoes, bakery items and jewellery. Business owners said youngsters have been thronging bakeries for customised food items.

In the past four and five years, dozens of cafes, bakeries and cake houses have come up across the Valley, quickly becoming a preference for youngsters.

Srinagar’s old city areas like Nawhatta are jam-packed owing to the market around Jamia Masjid.

“There was a lot of variety of apparels and crockery in the market. Bakery stalls have been put up outside the Jamia gate. The footfall is good. Vehicles were not allowed to be parked inside the market,” said Haseena, a homemaker who was out to shop at the market.

The rush at Srinagar markets, including the city centre of Lal Chowk and adjoining facilities like the posh Poloview market, has led to traffic jams as well.

The Poloview market dons a new look, courtesy of the Smart City Project.

“Our sales have jumped manifolds. For shopkeepers, Eid means good business and we always wait for it,” said Tariq Ahmad, a readymade garment dealer.

However, some shopkeepers claimed that there has been a slump in sales closer to Eid over the past four to five years.

“Online purchases and fake sale offers by some people have led to slump in sales at the markets, which is creating problems for the business community across Kashmir,” said Nayeem Khan, who owns a ready-made clothing outlet in north Kashmir.

Weather experts say that there are strong chances of moon sighting on Sunday evening.

“I believe there are over 90% chances that Eid will be celebrated in India and Pakistan on March 31,” a local weather expert said.

A high-level security review meeting was held on Saturday in Srinagar to take stock of arrangements for Eid. Instructions were issued to officials concerned so that Eid celebrations are completed peacefully.