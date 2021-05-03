Shops selling non-essentials to stay closed in Punjab till May 15

The Punjab government on Sunday directed that the shops selling non-essential goods will remain closed and nobody will be allowed to enter the state without a negative Covid-19 report not older than 72 hours or an over two-week-old vaccination certificate till May 15.

The state government has already imposed a night curfew from 6pm till 5am and weekend lockdown from 6pm on Friday till 5am on Monday.

The order on additional restrictions was issued by the department of home and justice which also said that chemist shops and those dealing with supply of milk, bread, vegetables, dairy and poultry products such as eggs, meat, mobile repair, etc will be allowed to open. There will be no restrictions on laboratories, nursing homes and all other medical establishments.

The four-wheelers, including cars and taxis, would not be allowed to have more than two passengers. “No pillion riders will be allowed on motorcycles and scooters except those belonging to the same family or living in the same house,” reads the order.

However, vehicles carrying patients to hospitals are exempt from these restrictions.

All government offices and banks have been directed to work at 50% strength other than those where officials are involved in pandemic management. Further, no gathering of more than 10 persons will be allowed even for weddings, cremations or funerals whereas all religious places would be closed at 6pm. The district authorities have been instructed to ensure social distancing in sabzi mandis that would be open only to fruit and vegetable wholesalers.

RT-PCR testing of road and street vendors has been ordered. The department has also suggested that appeals be made to farmer unions not to hold gatherings and restrict number of protesters to token presence at toll plazas, petrol pumps and malls, etc.