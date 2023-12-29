Chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday officially handed over the newly purchased 56-metre turntable ladder (TTL) to douse flames to the city fire brigade. Shot in the arm: Ludhiana fire brigade gets 56-metre turntable ladder

In total, the department now has 28 fire tenders for dealing with the fire incidents in the industrial hub of the state. Five fire stations are situated in different parts of the city. The supported roof-mounted tower lights facilitate the fire fighting operations during night hours.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Besides the ₹9 crore turntable to the fire brigade, eight jetting machines worth ₹4.75 crore, one pocklaine machine, two infrared pothole repair machines worth ₹4 crore have been given to the municipal corporation.

In an initiative to make Ludhiana clean, green and pollution free, chief minister Mann on Friday gave machinery worth ₹19 crore to the municipal corporation. The CM described it as a red letter day for the city, saying that it is the need of the hour to make the city clean, green and pollution free.

He said that these machines will be instrumental in sprucing up the industrial city by streamlining the functioning of the municipal corporation.

The CM said that if the civic body needs more funds for infrastructure, then the state government will give top priority to it.