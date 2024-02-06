SI held for demanding 30L and Fortuner SUV from Rewari man

The Rewari police on Monday arrested a sub-inspector (SI) for allegedly demanding ₹30 lakh and a Fortuner SUV from a man who had furnished bail bond for a gambler. HT Image

The accused sub-inspector Ajit Singh was picked up for questioning two days ago after the ACB team arrested inspector Anil Kumar, on the complaint of one Sachin, who had furnished bail bonds for three gamblers.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

A team of the Anti-corruption Bureau (ACB) arrested inspector Anil Kumar posted at Crime Investigation Agency (CIA)-3 in Rewari while accepting a graft of ₹3.75 lakh from the complainant.

According to police sources, Ajit Singh had known Sachin for the last few years and he asked CIA-3 inspector Anil Kumar to mount pressure on Sachin to give them cash ₹30 lakh and a Toyota Fortuner, otherwise they would book him under the Gambling Act.

“Later, the deal was fixed at ₹4 lakh and Sachin informed the anti-corruption bureau team, who arrested inspector Anil with a graft of ₹3.75 lakh on February 2. Later Ajit Singh was picked. The duo confessed that they demanded ₹30 lakh and a Fortuner car from Sachin,” the police officials added.

Gurugram ACB team inspector Jaipal Singh said the CIA team of Rewari had arrested three gamblers–Harish, Mandeep and Sandeep, on January 28, while gambling in a cricket match and had recovered 10 mobiles and laptops from them.

“When Anil Kumar got to know that Sachin had furnished bail bonds, he sought ₹4 lakh from him and threatened him to book for gambling. He demanded money from him several times. On a complaint filed by Sachin, we arrested the accused and booked him under the Prevention of Corruption Act,” the ACB inspector had added.