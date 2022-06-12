Sidhu Moose Wala murder: 14 days on, shooters continue to evade police

Fourteen days have passed since Punjabi singer and politician Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, popularly known as Sidhu Moose Wala, was shot dead at Jawaharke village in Mansa district, but the shooters involved in the crime continue to evade cops amid parallel investigations by Punjab and Delhi police

The Punjab police special investigation team (SIT) probing the Moose Wala case has so far only managed to arrest people involved in providing logistical support, carrying out recce and sheltering the attackers.

“We have identified four shooters so far but Delhi police has claimed to have identified six yesterday. Earlier, they had claimed to have identified eight shooters out of which some were later found to be not involved. Even they are continuously securing custody of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, who is the key link in this case. Bishnoi’s interrogation is very crucial to establish all links. The parallel probe by Delhi police is creating more confusion and delaying breakthrough in the case,” said a SIT member, pleading anonymity.

“Delhi police had claimed Harkamal Ranu was one of the shooters but he was not. He is involved in providing logistical support and harbouring shooters. So the contradictory findings are making it difficult. They even claimed Saurav Mahakal was a shooter and now claim he provided the shooters,” he added

‘Fan’ who tipped off singer’s killers sent to 3-day police custody

On Saturday, a local court in Mansa granted police three-day custody of Sandeep Singh alias Kekda, who had allegedly posed as a fan of the singer and passed on information about his movement to the shooters.

The Mansa police also brought four persons--Monu Dagar, Pawan Bishnoi, Naseeb Khan and Devinder -- all residents of Haryana-- on production warrants. The court has sent them to police custody till June 15. After Moose Wala’s murder, all were arrested by Moga police in a gangster’s murder case and later sent in judicial custody and been brought to Mansa.

As per the special investigation team probe, Dagar had provided two shooters, while Pawan Bishnoi and Naseeb provided the Bolero used in the crime to the accused. Devinder is also instrumental in providing a vehicle to accused.

Meanwhile, gangsters Manpreet Singh Manna, Saraj Sandhu alias Mintoo, Prabhdeep Singh Pabbi, Manpreet Singh Bhau and Charanjit Singh Chetan were sent to judicial custody after their police remand ended on Saturday.

Eleven people have been arrested by Punjab police so far in connection with Moose Wala’s murder, who provided logistical support, carried out recce and sheltered the attackers.

