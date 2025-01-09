Menu Explore
Sikh man among 2 Indian Americans elected to Virginia state legislature

ByPress Trust of India, New York
Jan 09, 2025 06:28 AM IST

Two Indian American Democrats — JJ Singh, and Kannan Srinivasan— have been elected to the US state of Virginia’s General Assembly after winning special elections, according to media reports.

JJ Singh had secured 6,112 votes. (HT Photo)
Singh, 44, and Srinivasan, 58, emerged victorious on Tuesday in the 26th House District and the 32nd Senate District of the state’s Loudoun County, respectively, reported the Loudoun Times-Mirror newspaper.

With 55 of 57 precincts counted in the senate race on January 7, Srinivasan had secured 18,144 votes, accounting for 61% of the total votes, according to unofficial results from the Loudoun Office of Elections and Voter Registration. Singh had secured 6,112 votes, making up 61% of the total.

Srinivasan, a certified public accountant from Brambleton, took office in the House of Delegates in January 2024. He served on the Privileges and Elections and the Health and Human Services committees, according to the report.

Singh, who is from Brambleton, ran for office for the first time. He serves on the Loudoun County economic development advisory commission and previously served in the office of budget and management under former president Barack Obama, it said.

The special elections were held to fill the vacant seats in the 32nd State Senate District and the 26th House of Delegates District in the Virginia General Assembly, according to the official website of Loudoun County.

