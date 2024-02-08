Sinha lays stone of football turf at Jagti Camp in Jammu

Lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday said that the achievements of the Kashmiri Pandit community filled his heart with pride. Addressing a gathering after laying foundation stone of synthetic football turf at Jagti Camp in Nagrota, Sinha said, “I dedicate this vital sports project at Jagti to the youth of this community and to their immense contribution to nation-building.” Lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha being felicitated during the stone-laying ceremony in Jammu on Wednesday. (PTI)

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the government was committed to the welfare of Kashmiri migrant families and this is also reflected in the interim budget of J&K, he added.

He said the representation of Kashmiri Pandit community in J&K’s legislative assembly is a major step towards the empowerment of the community. “I urge the youth of Kashmiri Pandit community to avail the opportunities in diverse sectors and fulfil the goal of Viksit Bharat,” he said.

Sinha congratulated the young sportspersons and football enthusiasts on the occasion.

The synthetic turf will come up at a cost of ₹5.75 crore and include a pavilion, change rooms and a covered seating area with a capacity of about 600 spectators, among other amenities.

He said the state-of-the-art sports facility to be developed according to FIFA standards.