Sink differences, let’s unite for community: Parallel jathedar to Akal Takht head

BySurjit Singh, Amritsar
Jun 14, 2023 12:13 AM IST

In a significant development in the Panthic circles, Sarbat Khalsa-designated acting jathedar of Akal Takht Dhian Singh Mand on Tuesday invited Giani Harpreet Singh, who is SGPC-appointed acting Jathedar of the highest Sikh temporal seat, to sit together for the sake of the community.

Teja Singh Samundri Hall, head office of the SGPC, in Amritsar. (File photo)
Accompanied by the Sikh leaders, who played a key role in organising Sarbat Khalsa (grand Sikh assembly) at village Chabba on the outskirt of Amritsar city in 2015, Mand addressed a press conference here and disclosed the letter written to Giani Harpreet Singh.

“I feel pained by the divisions in the community. The weaknesses, greed and laxity of the Sikh leaders have brought the community to the verge of destruction. The impact of the deterioration of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) is visible in Sikh organisations, including the SGPC. In such a situation, there is a dire need to do something for the betterment of the community,” Mand said in the letter.

Mand said there was a need to rise above the differences and work unitedly for the sake of the community.

“I have taken the initiative to invite you to sit together. Now, it is your turn to respond positively in the interest of the community,” Mand’s letter said.

Mand was one of the acting parallel jathedar appointed during the grand Sikh assembly held after the Bargari sacrilege incident. Jagtar Singh Hawara, convicted in former Punjab CM Beant Singh’s assassination case, was declared as the (parallel) jathedar of the Takht, but as he is in jail, Mand was appointed as acting jathedar. Sikh preachers Baljit Singh Daduwal and Amrik Singh Ajnala were also appointed as parallel jathedars of Takht Damdama Sahib and Takht Kesgarh Sahib, respectively, however, both resigned after some years.

Mand remained active for some years, playing the role of jathedar by holding meetings and issuing hukamnamas (religious decrees) but gradually his influence declined. For the past few years, he was rarely seen at the takht.

    Surjit Singh

    Surjit Singh is a correspondent. He covers politics and agriculture, besides religious affairs and Indo-Pak border in Amritsar and Tarn Taran.

