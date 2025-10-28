‘Sinking’ Preet Nagar: Lok adalat orders Ludhiana MC to raise low-lying streets

In an order aimed at addressing long-pending sanitation and flooding problems, the Ludhiana Lok Adalat has directed the municipal corporation to raise the level of all low-lying streets in Preet Nagar to match the height of the main Gurmukh Singh Road. The order came following a complaint filed by an NGO on behalf of local residents who have been suffering due to water accumulation and poor drainage for several years.

The NGO, Power to Save Human Rights, represented by its 81-year-old president Balbir Aggarwal, had approached the Lok Adalat under Section 22-C of the Legal Services Authorities Act, 1987, alleging that the elevation of the main road had caused adjoining streets to sink below its level. This, they claimed, led to severe waterlogging during rains, foul smell, and unhygienic conditions, making the area prone to diseases.

Residents said they had made several complaints to the civic body, but no effective action was taken. Taking note of their plight, the Lok Adalat, headed by chairman Balwinder Singh Sandhu and members Anju Garg and Jaswant Singh, held several hearings and even appointed a local commissioner to inspect the site.

The commissioner’s report confirmed that while the structural condition of the streets was sound, the sewer inlets were clogged and required regular cleaning. It also noted that the lower street level was a major cause of temporary water stagnation. The report recommended that the drainage system be cleaned every three months and that the street levels be raised to prevent flooding.

Rejecting the corporation’s objections regarding jurisdiction and procedure, the Lok Adalat observed that the issue was about sanitation, not project valuation, and thus fully within its authority. The bench directed the civic body to complete the street-leveling work within two months and upgrade the drainage system as recommended.

The order further stated that if the directions are not implemented within the stipulated period, the corporation would have to pay ₹10,000 per month as penalty to the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), Ludhiana.

The bench also advised that in future, whenever the main road is re-carpeted, nearby streets should also be repaired simultaneously to maintain uniformity in road levels and avoid similar problems.