Sippy Sidhu murder case: Court to hear arguments on February 22

The prime accused in the Sippy Sidhu murder case, Kalyani Singh appeared in the court of a special CBI judge on Thursday. It was checked and registered in the court while the counsel for the accused had requested for adjournment for addressing the arguments on charge. The case has been adjourned to February 22 for arguments.

This comes after the court of the special judicial magistrate, CBI, had dismissed the protest petition filed by Sidhu’s kin after merging the protest petition with the supplementary challan filed by the CBI. Observing that the offence under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) is exclusively triable by the court of sessions judge, the court of special judicial magistrate committed the case to the court of special CBI judge, Jagjit Singh.