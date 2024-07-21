Sippy Sidhu murder case: Second witness supports prosecution theory, identifies Kalyani

The special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court examined the second witness in the high-profile Sippy Sidhu murder case on Saturday. National-level shooter and lawyer Sukhmanpreet Singh, better known as Sippy Sidhu, was shot dead at a park in Chandigarh’s Sector 27 on September 20, 2015. (HT Photo)

The witness provided testimony that supported the prosecution’s theory and identified the accused, Kalyani Singh, in court.

During the proceedings, the witness deposed before the court that she saw Kalyani on the night of the murder, which bolstered the prosecution’s case.

As per the CBI chargesheet, the witness who resides on the first floor of her house, testified that she heard gunshots around 9:30 pm on the night of the murder. She went to her terrace balcony and saw a small white car parked near the main gate, and witnessed a girl, later identified as Kalyani Singh, fleeing the scene. The girl was described as being around 26-27 years old, approximately 5’4” in height, with a wheatish complexion, and wearing dark-coloured attire including a shirt, pants, and a scarf.

On Friday, the court partly examined, marking her as Prosecution Witness 2 (PW-2). However, her cross-examination was deferred upon the request of the defense counsel, who sought to cross-examine her along with her husband, who is also a witness in the case, citing that their testimonies pertain to similar facts. Despite opposition from the public prosecutors, the court allowed the request in the interest of justice. Consequently, the witness was discharged for the day and ordered to return on July 29.

Additionally, summons to the husband of prosecution witness-2 was returned unserved due to his health condition, which prevented him from appearing in court. He has now been summoned to appear on July 22.

According to the CBI investigation, the witness had identified Kalyani Singh from photographs as the same girl who drove away from the scene on the night of the murder. A computerised sketch of the suspect, based on her description, was prepared, which matched Kalyani Singh’s appearance.

Recently, the court directed the investigating agency to provide protection to an eyewitness, who is prosecution witness number 1 (PW-1),who had also supported the prosecution theory and also identified her in court. He had deposed before the court that he had seen Kalyani at the Sector 27 park on September 20, 2015, in the evening.