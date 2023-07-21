Sirsa: National Highway-9 closed for traffic from side due to flooding

One side of National Highway (NH)-9 which connects Sirsa to Hisar has been closed for traffic due to flooding caused by a breach in Rangoi nullah near Sikandarpur village in Sirsa. Authorities have used sandbags to create a barrier and prevent flood water from reaching the other side. One side of National Highway (NH)-9 which connects Sirsa to Hisar has been closed for traffic due to flooding caused by a breach in Rangoi nullah near Sikandarpur village in Sirsa. (HT Photo)

A similar situation was also witnessed on the outskirts of Fatehabad city where flood water gushed onto NH-9.

Cracks emerged on roads on the outskirts of Sirsa, due to which these had to be closed for traffic. Now, vehicles can the enter the city only from Sardulgarh side.

Hisar divisional commissioner Geeta Bharti said the Ghaggar has been overflowing but the situation is under control.

“Embankments are being strengthened and we hope that water level will start decreasing in the Ghaggar. Locals and administrative officials are working jointly to control the situation. They keep tractor-trailers filled with sandbags for swift action in case of a breach,” she added.

Sirsa zila parishad chairperson and INLD leader Karan Chautala said the deputy commissioner has received nearly ₹1.5 crore to deal with the flood situation but the amount has been distributed only in 27 villages. “The flood water has reached several villages and crops submerged due to poor planning of the administration. Officials and politicians of ruling government are visiting the Ghaggar river merely for a photo session,” he added.

Due to the overflow of Ghaggar, water has entered into four villages in Sirsa.

Two farmers cleared their paddy crop on five acres each and lifted sand from their fields to build temporary embankments at Matar village in Sirsa to prevent a possible breach in Ghaggar. The farmers -- Kala Singh and Niranjan -- said the temporary embankment near Matar village was set for breach, which may have led to large-scale destruction of crops so they cleared their fields to save the crop of other fellow farmers.

“About 10-ft of sand was lifted from our fields to strengthen the embankment and we have cleared our fields voluntarily,” they added.

Langar seva was also started on the Ghaggar river where locals were busy strengthening embankments and nullahs.

The situation has worsened in Fatehabad where 123 villages have been hit by the floods. As many as 745 people are still living in 19 relief camps across the district and crops on 40,000 acres of land are submerged.

A youth who was under the influence of alcohol allegedly jumped into Ghaggar river in Fatehabad. Divers have been pressed into service to trace him.

