SIT formed to probe fake birth certificate cases in Yamunanagar

A day after Yamunanagar Police registered two cases against issuance of 97 fake birth certificates and one fake death certificate after hacking the civil registration system (CRS) portal, superintendent of police (SP) Mohit Handa on Wednesday said he has constituted a special investigation team (SIT) to probe the matter.

“Due to the seriousness of the matter, an SIT under DSP Radaur Rajat Gulia has been formed that also includes in-charge of cyber cell police station and economic offences wing (EOW),” the SP told the HT.

The cases come two years after Haryana raised red flags over hacking of the CRS portal. Following an internal probe by health authorities in Yamunanagar, three complaints were filed with the police, but only one case was registered back in 2021.

Health officials had said that IDs were hacked at Kalanour primary health centre (PHC) and Mukand Lal district civil hospital and fake certificates were generated at the respective centres.

It was also revealed that a similar birth certificate was generated using the ID of Jagadhri sub-divisional civil hospital by Mandeep, a Common Service Centre (CHC) operator in Bambouli village in exchange of ₹5, 000. An FIR was registered against him on the complaint of the then civil surgeon Vijay Dahiya.

On being asked about the delay, Handa said, “The complaints were received in 2021, but two were not entered into the records. Recently, when I came across the fact, the cases were registered immediately. We will also inquire about the reasons for the delay.”

Leading the SIT, DSP Gulia said, “The records have been received. Along with these two cases registered at Yamunanagar Sadar and City police stations, we will also probe the one lodged against the CHC operator.”

Maximum ‘beneficiaries’ from Faridabad

After analysing the list of 97 certificates issued, it has come to fore that maximum 24 were issued to residents of Faridabad, including Ballabgarh, followed by 12 from Yamunanagar, eight of them have an address of Gurugram along with six each from Panipat and Sonepat.

In the list, there are also four applicants from Sonepat and Karnal who got themselves two copies each of the birth certificate. Interestingly, an applicant from Gurugram also received three copies with different dates of birth.

Moreover, 13 birth certificates were issued to beneficiaries belonging to the Muslim community, including seven from Yamunanagar itself. Three siblings each from Panipat and Yamunanagar are also among the beneficiaries.

Further, at least 20 of them were issued to the age group of 60-70 and rest to varied age groups, but mostly to teenagers turning adults.

On the possible threats due to these fake certificates, a health official, on the condition of anonymity, said, “There were several elderly who were left out of social security schemes due to the non-availability of birth certificates. For their age, especially females, it is difficult to trace the proof of birth, so they find other ways to get the certificate. This happened in the Bambouli case. There could be several youth aspiring to study abroad who managed to get these certificates to apply for passports.”

SP Handa said it will be probed if the beneficiaries are the real and if these certificates were created to derive undue benefits or for some other reasons.