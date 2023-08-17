Smuggler arrested with 8-kg heroin in Jalandhar

The Jalandhar rural police on Thursday arrested a drug smuggler identified as Joga Singh of Rajapur village in Ludhiana after recovering 8kg heroin from his possession. The Jalandhar rural police on Thursday arrested a drug smuggler identified as Joga Singh of Rajapur village in Ludhiana after recovering 8kg heroin from his possession. (Representational image)

In a press release issued, director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said Joga is an international drug smuggler, who swam to the Pakistan jurisdiction to retrieve the heroin consignment smuggled from trans-border networks from Pakistan.

“The accused was wanted in multiple cases of NDPS Act, and his two accomplices have already been arrested by the State Special Operation Cell (SSOC), Amritsar, after recovering 14kg heroin from their possession,” he said.

The SSOC, Amritsar, had busted a cross-border drug smuggling racket with the arrest of a drug smuggler identified as Shinder Singh after recovering a consignment of 10kg heroin and ₹1.5 lakh of drug money from his possession, while a woman drug smuggler identified as Amandeep Kaur alias Deep Bhai linked to this module was also arrested with 1kg heroin.

The DGP added that after recovering 8 kg heroin from Joga, the total effective recovery of heroin from this module reaches 22 kg.

The DGP said there were reliable inputs that Shinder Singh and his accomplices had procured a big consignment of heroin pushed into the Indian territory by the Pak-based smugglers and agencies using the riverine route in the Ferozepur sector.

SSP Jalandhar Rural, Mukhwinder Singh Bhullar said that following a reliable input that accused Joga Singh— who was in possession of heroin consignment— was on the way to deliver it to someone, the police team from Goraya police station conducted a special naka near Dhuleta village.

The police teams managed to arrest the accused when he was travelling on his motorcycle after recovering 8kg heroin, concealed in a bag, from his possession, he added.

The SSP said that further investigations are on to arrest more criminals involved in the drug cartel. An FIR has been registered under Sections 21 and 25 of the NDPS Act at Goraya police station, he added.