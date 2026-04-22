SMVDNSH docs perform successful brain surgery of 75-year-old

Doctors at Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Narayana Superspeciality Hospital, Katra, successfully performed a rare high-risk brain surgery on a 75-year-old patient. The surgery began around midnight and continued for nearly seven hours and it was successful. (File)

The patient was admitted with pulmonary thromboembolism, a life-threatening condition requiring clot-dissolving medicines (thrombolytics).

During treatment, the patient suddenly developed a brain hemorrhage.

Dr Khushwant Singh, consultant neurosurgery, said, “The patient developed a large brain bleed while on strong clot-dissolving medication. In such situations, surgery is usually avoided due to the risk of uncontrollable bleeding. However, the patient’s condition was deteriorating rapidly, leaving us with no option but to proceed with emergency surgery.”

The surgery began around midnight and continued for nearly seven hours and it was successful. Following surgery, the patient received intensive care in the neurocritical care unit was discharged on the twentieth day.

Dr Yashpal Sharma, executive director, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Institute of Medical Excellence, said the case reflects the vision of the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board in strengthening advanced healthcare in the region.

The Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board continues to play a key role in developing state-of-the-art healthcare facilities, enabling access to super-speciality care and improving patient outcomes across Jammu & Kashmir.

Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Narayana Superspeciality Hospital, Katra remains a leading tertiary care centre with advanced infrastructure and round-the-clock emergency services, capable of handling complex and high-risk cases.