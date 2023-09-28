Snap ties with JJP, Hisar BJP MP urges party high command

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Hisar Brijendra Singh on Thursday urged the party high command to snap ties with deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala’s Jannayak Janata Party (JJP). Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Hisar Brijendra Singh on Thursday urged the party high command to snap ties with deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala’s Jannayak Janata Party (JJP). (File Photo)

Addressing the reporters during his bike rally in Uchana assembly segment of Jind, Brijendra claimed that everyone wants to snap ties with the JJP and the BJP is capable of running the government in the state and winning the polls on its own.

“People are fed up with the JJP. We have won all 10 parliamentary seats on our own in the 2019 elections and we are capable of repeating the outcome again,” he added.

The Hisar MP visited several villages of Uchana assembly segment and invited people to attend his father and former Union minister Birender Singh’s ‘Meri Awaz Suno’ rally in Jind on October 2. Birender is holding a rally to discuss his future plan with his supporters, and he will hold the rally without using BJP’s flag and posters.

Birender Singh and his family are unhappy with the BJP’s alliance with the JJP, and they have been urging the party high command to snap ties with the JJP. In 2019 Lok Sabha polls, Brijendra Singh had defeated JJP’s Dushyant Chautala from Hisar parliamentary seat and in assembly polls, Chautala took revenge of his loss by defeating sitting MLA and Brijendra’s mother Prem Lata from Uchana. In the 2014 assembly polls, Prem Lata had defeated Dushyant from Uchana.

