Snatchers ambush cyclist with sticks, take away wallet in Chandigarh

A cyclist returning home from work on Sunday night was ambushed by two stick-wielding men who took away his wallet containing nearly ₹10,000 in cash near Panjab University.

The victim, Shiv Kumar, 48, a resident of Small Flats, Dhanas, told the police that he worked as a driver in Sector 2.

Around 11.35 pm on Sunday, he left for home on his cycle. When he reached near Kali Mata temple behind Panjab University, two men suddenly jumped out from behind bushes and waylaid him.

The duo assaulted him with sticks and snatched his wallet. As he started running to escape more harm, the snatchers escaped on spotting an approaching motorcycle, said Kumar.

He told the police that the accused fled in an auto-rickshaw that was parked near the temple, adding that his purse contained ₹9,970 in cash, along with important documents.

Police have registered a case under Section 379-B (snatching after preparation made for causing death, hurt or restraint in order to the committing of snatching) of the Indian Penal Code at the Sector-11 station.

They are scanning footage from CCTV cameras installed in the area to get clues about the accused. It may be mentioned that earlier too such snatchings have been reported from the area.

In August last year, a Nayagaon resident had lost her mobile phone to two motorcycle-borne snatchers while she was waiting to pick up her children outside their school in Sector 25.