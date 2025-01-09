Social media page admin booked for defamation, public mischief in J&K’s Doda

Police has registered an FIR against the administrator of a social media page for allegedly defaming many individuals by sharing fabricated and malicious content about their personal lives, said officials. Accordingly on the directions of Doda SSP Sandeep Mehta an FIR 03/2025 under sections 351(2), 351(3), 351(4) 352, 353 BNS, and 66-D of IT Act has been registered at Bhaderwah police station and investigation of the cases has been taken up. (File)

The action against the administrator of controversial Instagram account by the name ‘Bhaderwah Confession Page’ after several complaints. The victims alleged that the page had used their names to spread false stories, causing significant damage to their personal lives.

“Reports indicate that the page has adversely affected the reputation and relationships of many individuals in recent days,” said a senior police officer.

