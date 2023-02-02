Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Sohana: Man mows down cousin in bid to leave home after brawl

Published on Feb 02, 2023

Ranjit Singh, 40, who was mowed down by his cousin in Manauli of Sohana.

Ranjit Singh, 40, who was mowed down by his cousin in Manauli of Sohana. (HT Photo)
Ranjit Singh, 40, who was mowed down by his cousin in Manauli of Sohana. (HT Photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Mohali

A 27-year-old man mowed down his cousin and injured two other family members, including his mother and uncle, as they were trying to refrain him from leaving in Range Rover following a brawl in the family.

The accused has been identified as Davinder Singh of Manauli of Sohana.

As per the police, there was a heated argument in the family on Tuesday night, following which Davinder walked out of the house and took out his Range Rover to leave.

His cousin Ranjit Singh, 40, mother Manjit Kaur and his uncle Jarnail Singh tried to stop him and in a bid to scare them, the accused sped up his car in their direction. But he lost control of the wheel and ended up ramming the vehicle into the victims.

The victims were rushed to a private hospital in Phase 8 where Ranjit was declared brought dead, said a cop, adding that the accused escaped the spot after the accident.

Jarnail Singh has been discharged from the hospital but Manjit Kaur is in the ICU.

Davinder has been booked under Sections 279 (driving or riding on a public way so rashly or negligently as to endanger human life), 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 325 (punishment for voluntarily causing grievous hurt), 304 (whoever commits culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of Indian Penal Code at Sohana police station.

