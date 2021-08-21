Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Soldier from Punjab falls off cliff in J&K’s Poonch, dies
chandigarh news

Soldier from Punjab falls off cliff in J&K’s Poonch, dies

The 23-year-old sepoy suffered a 40ft fall into a gorge while negotiating the heights as a guide to the party which was moving along a treacherous route
By HT Correspondent, Jammu
PUBLISHED ON AUG 21, 2021 12:58 AM IST

A soldier fell off a cliff and died along the Line of Control in Poonch district on Friday.

The deceased was identified as Sepoy Lovepreet Singh, 23, of Gurdaspur in Punjab.

“On Friday around 1315 hours (1.15pm), while operating along the higher reaches of Pir Panjal range in a deliberately planned counter-terrorist operation, Sepoy Lovepreet Singh made supreme sacrifice in the line of duty as he suffered a 40ft fall into a gorge while negotiating the difficult heights,” said a defence spokesperson.

“The valiant soldier was acting as guide to the party which was moving along a treacherous route from Jabbiwal to Bagsar (Poonch). Sepoy Lovepreet Singh belonged to Gurdaspur in Punjab,” the spokesperson added.

He is survived by his parents.

“Sepoy Lovepreet Singh was a brave, highly motivated and a sincere soldier. The nation will always remain indebted to him for the supreme sacrifice and devotion to duty,” the spokesperson said.

