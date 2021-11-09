Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Son-in-law’s appointment as AAG: Cong MLA Bajwa demands Randhawa’s resignation
Son-in-law’s appointment as AAG: Cong MLA Bajwa demands Randhawa’s resignation

Bajwa said that Randhawa, who holds the home portfolio, should quit his post instead of putting the party through this discomfiture
Congress MLA from Qadian Fatehjung Singh Bajwa .
Published on Nov 09, 2021 11:30 PM IST
By HT Correspondent

Chandigarh

A day after Punjab deputy chief minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa’s son-in-law Tarun Vir Singh Lehal was appointed as additional advocate general (AAG), Congress MLA from Qadian Fatehjung Singh Bajwa on Tuesday demanded his (Randhawa’s) resignation on moral grounds.

Bajwa said that Randhawa, who holds the home portfolio, should quit his post instead of putting the party through this discomfiture. “He is the home minister of Punjab, not just of his household. With what face will the party workers go to the people in the state elections,” he said, asking the minister’s son-in-law to also tender his resignation. Lehal’s appointment was notified by the department of home affairs and justice on Monday along with a few others.

“Randhawa, along with some other MLAs, had made a fuss and targeted me when my son was offered a government job on compassionate grounds. He owes an explanation to the people,” the Congress MLA said.

In June, the Punjab cabinet had approved a proposal to appoint Bajwa’s son Arjun Bajwa as inspector on compassionate grounds during the previous Amarinder Singh government. The move was opposed by Randhawa and some others at that time. Bajwa later declined the state government’s job offer for his son.

