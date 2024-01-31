Soon, Chandigarh Transport Undertaking to offer bus service to Ayodhya
The new bus service, whose launch date will be announced soon, will leave from Ayodhya at 4.30 pm and arrive at the Sector-17 ISBT in Chandigarh at 11.05 am the next day
The UT transport department is planning to start a daily bus service to Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh from the second week of February.
UT transport director Pradhuman Singh said the bus will depart from the Sector-17 ISBT at 1.30 pm and reach Ayodhya at 8.30 am the next day after covering a 947-km journey in 19 hours.
It will leave from Ayodhya at 4.30 pm and arrive at the Sector-17 ISBT at 11.05 am the next day. The fare will be ₹1,706 per passenger. The launch date will be announced soon.
“CTU is already providing bus services to a wide range of destinations in Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Delhi, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, covering several religious places in Salasar, Khatu, Vrindavan, Haridwar and Katra, among others,” Singh said.