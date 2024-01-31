 Soon, Chandigarh Transport Undertaking to offer bus service to Ayodhya - Hindustan Times
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Soon, Chandigarh Transport Undertaking to offer bus service to Ayodhya

Soon, Chandigarh Transport Undertaking to offer bus service to Ayodhya

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jan 31, 2024 07:34 AM IST

The new bus service, whose launch date will be announced soon, will leave from Ayodhya at 4.30 pm and arrive at the Sector-17 ISBT in Chandigarh at 11.05 am the next day

The UT transport department is planning to start a daily bus service to Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh from the second week of February.

The CTU bus fare from Chandigarh to Ayodhya will be <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1,706 per passenger. (HT File Photo)
UT transport director Pradhuman Singh said the bus will depart from the Sector-17 ISBT at 1.30 pm and reach Ayodhya at 8.30 am the next day after covering a 947-km journey in 19 hours.

It will leave from Ayodhya at 4.30 pm and arrive at the Sector-17 ISBT at 11.05 am the next day. The fare will be 1,706 per passenger. The launch date will be announced soon.

“CTU is already providing bus services to a wide range of destinations in Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Delhi, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, covering several religious places in Salasar, Khatu, Vrindavan, Haridwar and Katra, among others,” Singh said.

