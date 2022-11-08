Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Southwest Punjab battles with hazy conditions for one week

Southwest Punjab battles with hazy conditions for one week

chandigarh news
Updated on Nov 08, 2022 09:47 PM IST

The present condition indicates the high level of air pollution in the region is due to ongoing farm fires and other factors, while the remote sensing department corroborates it.

Farmers burn crop stubble in a rice field at a village in Fatehgarh Sahib district in Punjab. REUTERS/Sunil Kataria (REUTERS file photo)
Farmers burn crop stubble in a rice field at a village in Fatehgarh Sahib district in Punjab. REUTERS/Sunil Kataria (REUTERS file photo)
ByVishal Joshi, Bathinda

As the burning of paddy residue is going on unchecked in all seven districts of southwest Punjab, the region has been experiencing hazy weather conditions for the last one week. Bathinda and adjoining districts have hardly witnessed a bright day since November 2.

In the last week, 7 districts of the region have reported an average of 1,150 cases of stubble burning every day and the trend of residue burning is likely to continue at least for another one week.

Environmentalists say the present condition indicates the high level of air pollution in the region contributed by ongoing farm fires and other factors.

Data from the Punjab Remote Sensing Centre corroborates it as of 604 farm fires 550 were from the region alone.

According to VK Garg, professor of environmental science and technology at Bathinda-based Central University of Punjab (CUP), hazy conditions in southwest Punjab should not be confused with smog.

“Since the prevalent climatic conditions are not forming fog, pollutants, including paddy stubble burning, dust and vehicular emission, are disrupting bright sunshine hours. A shower can settle dust giving much-needed relief from the pollution,” said Garg.

On November 2, Bathinda and adjoining districts experienced hazy conditions for the first time during the kharif harvest season.

Since then, these 7 districts region has reported 8,047 cases of active farm fires.

In the last one week, Bathinda has reported 1,547 followed by 1,537 in Ferozepur.

This season Ferozepur is leading in southwest Punjab with 2,953 cases of farm fires followed by 2,427 events in Bathinda and 1,646 in Mansa.

Senior medical officer of Women and Child Government Hospital, Bathinda, Dr Satish Jindal said for two to three days, severe impact of air pollution gained prominence.

“It is recommended that people should stay indoors and cut down on outdoor activities to reduce the adverse impact of pollution. Cases of asthma attacks, eye irritation and allergy have increased significantly in the last one week,” said Jindal.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, November 08, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out