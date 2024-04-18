 Special Chandigarh-Gorakhpur train to chug off from April 25 - Hindustan Times
Special Chandigarh-Gorakhpur train to chug off from April 25

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Apr 18, 2024 06:50 AM IST

According to an official statement, the Chandigarh-Gorakhpur reserved special train (GKP SUMMER SPL, 04518) will make five trips in each direction during this period, leaving from Chandigarh on Thursday and from Gorakhpur on Fridays

Anticipating heavy rush during summer vacations, Indian Railways has announced a special weekly train between Chandigarh and Gorakhpur from April 25 to May 27.

In its first trip, leaving Chandigarh at 11.15 pm on April 25, it will stop at Ambala Cantt, Saharanpur, Moradabad, Bareilly and Lucknow, before arriving in Gorakhpur at 6.20 pm on April 26. (PTI/For representation only)

According to an official statement, the Chandigarh-Gorakhpur reserved special train (GKP SUMMER SPL, 04518) will make five trips in each direction during this period, leaving from Chandigarh on Thursday and from Gorakhpur on Fridays. The train will cover a 914-km distance in one way.

In its first trip, leaving Chandigarh at 11.15 pm on April 25, it will stop at Ambala Cantt, Saharanpur, Moradabad, Bareilly and Lucknow, before arriving in Gorakhpur at 6.20 pm on April 26. The train’s return journey will start from Gorakhpur at 10.05 pm on April 26 to reach Chandigarh at 2.10 pm on April 27.

The net fare for reserved sleeper class will be 585, 1,590 for AC 3-tier, 2,185 for AC 2-tier and 3,390 for AC first class, according to IRCTC’s official booking website. For those travelling without reservations, the general fare for unreserved seats is 239.

