Speeding truck crushes homeless man to death

An allegedly speeding truck mowed down a homeless man sleeping on a footpath to death on the Hambran Road, police said on Friday. The deceased was a labourer by profession. The truck damaged two electricity poles before ramming into the wall of a compound on Hambran Road in Ludhiana. (HT Photo)

Officials added that another man was injured in the incident. The man driving the truck was reportedly under the influence of drugs.

After mowing down the labourer, the truck damaged two electricity poles and crashed into the compound wall of a plot.

Driver arrested

The Haibowal police arrested the driver and registered a first-information report (FIR) against him in connection with the accident.

The victim was identified as Mukesh Kumar, 26. Manoj Kumar, 28, was injured in the incident and was rushed to a hospital, where his condition has been stated as stable.

According to eyewitnesses, many homeless men were sleeping on the footpath and were saved as they managed to get off the footpath.

Sub-inspector Ashwani Kumar, who is investigating the case, said the truck was laden with scrap and was going towards Jalandhar Bypass from Hambran Road.

After reaching near Dr Hahnemann Chowk, the driver lost control of the vehicle, which led to the mishap.