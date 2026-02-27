Spice of life | Back to class: When a PR veteran learnt a fresh lesson

A couple of years after my retirement, I was invited by my alma mater — the Department of Journalism and Mass Communication, Punjabi University, Patiala — to deliver an extension lecture on “Emerging Strategies and Technologies of Public Relations in Government”. Having spent 36 years navigating the contours of government PR, I was fairly confident of doing justice to the topic. (Shutterstock)

Having spent 36 years navigating the contours of government PR, I was fairly confident of doing justice to the topic. After all, I had seen the field evolve — first through cyclostyled and typewritten press notes, then fax machines and finally into the digital age of tweets, trending hashtags and real-time public engagement on platforms like X, Instagram and emerging micro-video channels. Obviously, returning as a guest speaker to the very department where, more than four decades ago, I had learnt the ABCs of journalism filled me with quiet pride.

The hall was packed with master’s students, MPhil candidates and PhD scholars. The lecture went smoothly, peppered with anecdotes and practical insights from my long innings in public service. The interaction that followed was lively, brimming with enthusiasm that perhaps caught me a little off guard. Then came the first curveball. “Sir,” a student asked, “Do governments suppress press freedom by withholding advertisements from newspapers that don’t align with the political line? What’s your take?”

I froze for a second. That wasn’t in the script. I tried to compose myself and offered a diplomatic dodge: “It’s better to avoid politically sensitive questions in academic settings,” I said, half-smiling, half-praying for a quick change of subject.

No such luck. Another student piped up, “Is it ethical for PR officers to glorify the government’s achievements while masking the facts about its failures? Isn’t that misleading the public?”

Now, I was on the ropes. Before I could collect my thoughts, a PhD scholar struck the third blow: “Sir, is there a code of ethics in government PR? And is it followed?”

It hit me like an ambush — sharp, unexpected and entirely earnest. I took a moment, then replied, “While a formal code exists, what works best in this profession is a strong sense of self-discipline, often more effective than any rulebook.”

Truth be told, I felt like a student again, this time being examined by a panel far sharper than I had anticipated. As the questions kept coming, I realised how stark the gap is between theory and practice. I recalled the textbook definition: Public Relations is a two-way communication between an organisation and its public. But in reality, a PR officer juggles multiple roles — media liaison, crisis manager, protocol handler and often an unofficial troubleshooter — all while upholding confidentiality and walking the ethical tightrope.

Today, the challenge is even steeper as narratives shift within minutes across digital ecosystems driven by X, YouTube, WhatsApp groups, influencers and citizen journalists.

That day, the roles had reversed. I wasn’t the mentor, I was being schooled by the next generation. And I was grateful for it. Their curiosity reminded me that institutions thrive only when young minds dare to question, probe and challenge inherited assumptions. It is this restless spirit that keeps the field of communication alive, relevant and evolving — even for veterans who believe they have seen it all.

As I walked out of the department, a profound sense of fulfilment settled over me. I had come full circle, from student to practitioner, and finally, to being sharply challenged by my alma mater. In the end, PR is never just about boosting an image, it is about confronting the truth, even when it is uncomfortable.

