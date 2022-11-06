Spice of Life | Develop ability to revel in unexpected joys

It is because of the sun, that shade exists; and it is because of sadness that happiness is experienced. This reasoning didn’t go down well always, until recently. The Common Eligibility Test (CET) in Haryana on November 5 and 6 stamped the notion for me.

Rewind to Friday, November 4; and it’s a routine day with classes, lectures, and clerical tasks in college. Suddenly, a colleague barges in the staffroom excitedly and declares that Saturday will be declared a holiday in all schools and colleges. There are (almost) shrieks of joy. Well, everyone is still a kid somewhere at heart; isn’t it?

But had we not been working, would we have been able to bask in the glory of that unexpected joy? Certainly not. So, the idea does hold merit. It is because of dim lights that bright lights get their value. This is not to glorify the bad or the negative, but we cannot deny that each coin has two sides. It is through embracing both joys and sorrows that real happiness can be felt.

Taking the idea a step further, think of a home-maker who (naturally) loves outings. With all members of the household depending on her for basic chores, she finds herself unable to go out for leisure. However, her better-half does sometimes give her a surprise by reserving a dinner table at a restaurant or booking movie tickets. But would she be able to enjoy these to the maximum unless she has already felt positively occupied and productive during the rest of the week? Probably not. It is important to work when needed, to be able to relax and revel in free time.

Storms are meant to clear our paths. We all have faced situations that tore us to bits, but were temporary and meant to teach us something. Most of the times, once such a situation is over, we regret the stress undergone. It means that we could have done with less levels of tension. So, why not stay calm throughout. Don’t they say, “This, too, shall pass.”

Back during school days, we had a patriotic poem in the curriculum that highlighted the capacity of each Indian for practising this balanced approach. Staying grounded in triumph and adversity reflects confidence and faith. Many of us feel that we are in dire need of that poised calmness, but if we actually look at it, we are already half-way there. Don’t we continue discharging our duties even if worried, don’t we smile at jokes cracked about situations while we are stuck in them, don’t we remind ourselves multiple times the powers-that-be got us through? It’s a yes to all of these; rather a vehement yes! So, that’s halfway covered. Stay put, and new skills will automatically keep getting added, while old ones get honed.

It’s a personal quest we have to take up. But here, anyhow, I will simply say that the way back home this Friday was even more splendid than routine days; and then they played the song on the radio, “Dil dhoondhta hai fir wohi fursat ke raat din.” While I enjoyed the melodious number, I also decided to gear up for Monday, already. reemaban@gmail.com

The writer is a Jagadhri-based freelance contributor