Spice of Life: Striking perfect shot on octogenarian odyssey

In the rhythmic dance of life, where many pause at the milestone of 80, I find myself picking up my sports attire and getting ready for a round of golf with a spirited flair.

It’s not just about striking the perfect shot on the green; it’s a celebration of vitality, a testimony to the unyielding spirit that refuses to be bound by the chronological count of years. So, let me take you on a journey through the vibrant tapestry of living beyond 80, where each stroke of the golf club is a brushstroke in a canvas painted with the hues of joy.

In the realm of octogenarian adventures, the golf course becomes my playground, a haven of undulating fairways that mirror the peaks and valleys of life itself. As the sun kisses the Shivalik foothills, I stand tall, club in hand, ready to conquer the challenges that lie ahead. The gentle breeze whispers secrets of resilience, and with each swing, I defy the notion that age must dictate the rhythm of my steps.

Physical and mental fitness intertwine like old friends in the grand waltz of aging gracefully. While golf, thrice a week, provides sufficient physical exercise, I seek mind stimulation at home by remaining busy and occupied no matter whether it is solving crosswords or poking my intelligent nose in the kitchen preparations to keep my wife amused and irritated.

Socialising takes centrestage where, during club evenings, acquaintances blossom into friendships and gossips into laughter. Group holidays to exotic locations with friends and family is a regular feature that ensure a strong bond, making life richer.

In this symphony of vibrant living, feeling young is not an elusive dream but a daily reality. Being a perennial optimist, I believe in one mantra to remain and feel young. And that is: No matter how you’re feeling in the morning, get up, dress up and step out. It works magic, whether it’s a tambola morning at the club or just a drive to buy onions for omelette. The pursuit of the task at hand pumps in new energy and contentment.

As the sun dips below the horizon, casting a golden glow on the 18th hole, I sum up this octogenarian odyssey with a heart brimming with gratitude. Living beyond 80 is not just a chronological marker; it’s a celebration of every breath, every heartbeat that echoes the symphony of a life well-lived. So, in the twilight of the day, let joy be the melody that lingers, and let the dance continue, for the best strokes are yet to be played, while the canvas of life is painted in hues of eternal happiness.

The writer is a Chandigarh-based freelance contributor, and can be reached at nahuja8@hotmail.com