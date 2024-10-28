Spice of life | Turn over new leaf, rediscover reading

A few days ago, I took my ailing mother to the doctor’s clinic for her check-up. As we entered the reception, I was struck by a familiar sight, one that could be seen anywhere, whether in a public park, a waiting area, an automobile service centre, a railway station, or even an airport. We settled into one of the lounge sofas, surrounded by patients absorbed in their digital worlds, heads bowed over glowing screens, as if the outside world had ceased to exist. It is up to us to show GenZ the joy of reading, the quiet thrill of a story unfolding, and the satisfaction of learning something new. (HT FIle)

As we sat, my attention was drawn to a father and son seated nearby. Unlike everyone else, they were not staring at mobile screens. Instead, they were immersed in a book. The boy was reading aloud in a low voice, while his father listened intently, occasionally interjecting to explain a word or concept. Their mobile phones lay untouched beside them.

A troubling trend is all too obvious: The habit of reading is rapidly fading among youngsters. Walking through a college or university campus, you are more likely to see students engrossed in their smartphones, binge-watching the latest series on OTT platforms, or scrolling through endless social media feeds than turning the pages of a book.

It’s not just children or students who are drifting away from the habit of reading. Adults, who should ideally be setting an example, are also gradually turning away from reading books. This isn’t limited to the general masses, many teachers and researchers confine their reading merely to syllabus-bound text directly related to their subjects. Books beyond their academic focus rarely find a place on their reading lists.

The value of reading books cannot be overstated. They are an invitation to explore, to think critically, and to engage deeply with ideas. Reading is not just about acquiring knowledge, it’s about staying mentally active, cultivating empathy, and expanding our views.

In today’s tech-fast-paced life, many people feel that they simply don’t have the time or energy to sit with a book. With the mobile, it is easier to scroll through endless streams of content. But unlike digital consumption, where the mind flits from one thing to the next, reading requires focus and fosters a depth of understanding. It strengthens our ability to concentrate, enhances memory, and stimulates the imagination.

When we read a book mindfully, we build an entire world in our imagination, which enhances our creativity, stimulates cognitive functions, and broadens our perspective. In contrast, watching the screen can stifle creativity and impair brain functions. Reading a good book carves out pathways in the brain, reinforcing mental connections. We all need this as attention spans are shrinking and information overload has become the norm.

The father and son at the clinic reminded me of how crucial it is to pass this love for reading down to the next generation. But for that to happen, adults must model it themselves. It is up to us to show GenZ the joy of reading, the quiet thrill of a story unfolding, and the satisfaction of learning something new.

The father-son episode gave me a surge of hope. Perhaps there is still time for us, to reclaim our love for reading books.

The writer is faculty of business studies, Punjabi University, Patiala