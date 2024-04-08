Spice of Life | Unleashing power of reading, the fauji way

Rail travel was a norm in the defence services. Whether it was coming home on leave or travelling to any corner of the country, trains were a lifeline and the concessional warrant authorised to soldiers never made us consider another mode. Since hanging up my boots 17 years ago, travel on vacation and family commitments outside town have largely been by road or air. Well, there were defaulters and they were dealt with appropriately. Captain M, a music lover came back from leave with a Beatles LP (long-playing) record. Though his contribution was appreciated, he was asked to give a talk on the origin and rise of the band. Then there was Major K, who came back with a Reader’s Digest. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Prompted by the dual aim of availing the opportunity to travel by the swanky Vande Bharat Express and avoiding a possible disruption due to the recent farmers’ agitation, it was after over a decade that we chose to take the train from Chandigarh to Delhi and the onward Metro to Terminal 3 of the Indira Gandhi International Airport for our trip abroad.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

The excitement of catching the train from the once-frequented Chandigarh station made us reach there well before time. Just like the good old days, I proceeded to the book stall to keep up with the New Year resolve to read as many books authored by Indians as I could. Alas! I was disappointed. The book stall had been converted into a provision kiosk, selling soft drinks and packed snacks, though some vintage books and limited dailies were stacked in a corner. The book stall at the New Delhi railway station presented a similar sight. The books were pushed to a corner at the airport enclosure, too, to make space for cosmetics and perfumes.

While travelling, I told my wife of the bygone days as a young cavalry lieutenant. Our exuberant commanding officer (CO) inspired us to make each minute of the day count. A thorough professional, he was credited with shaping young recruits into well-rounded officers. One of his contributions was to inculcate in us the habit of reading. He believed it was the key to personality development.

It was a standing instruction that every time an officer proceeded on leave, he would return with a book of his choice and contribute it to the regimental library in the officers’ mess. The second-in-command was entrusted with the responsibility of ensuring that the orders were executed in letter and spirit. To ascertain that the books were dealt with the purpose they were acquired for, officers were tasked with giving out book reviews during the officers’ study every Saturday followed by a beer and an open house literary session.

Well, there were defaulters and they were dealt with appropriately. Captain M, a music lover came back from leave with a Beatles LP (long-playing) record. Though his contribution was appreciated, he was asked to give a talk on the origin and rise of the band. Then there was Major K, who came back with a Reader’s Digest. The second-in-command sought an explanation since it was a magazine and not a book. “Sir, it contains a chapter on humour in uniform.” The answer was perceived as cheeky and his future leave quota was curtailed by a week.

All in all, the result of our literary pursuits started showing in officers faring well in professional courses as they attributed it to enhanced application and focus. I, on my part, landed up with a wife, who was better educated and academically oriented. Asked by the CO’s wife how things clicked, my better-half had an innocent reply, “Mrs R, I was taken in by the intellectual air about him.”

I thanked the CO with a sheepish smile.

The writer is a Chandigarh-based freelance contributor and can be reached at avnishrms59@gmail.com