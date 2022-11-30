Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Srinagar logs coldest night of season at -2.2°C

Srinagar logs coldest night of season at -2.2°C

chandigarh news
Published on Nov 30, 2022 01:16 AM IST

Pahalgam in south Kashmir, which serves as the base for the annual Amarnath yatra, was the coldest place in the Valley at -4.2°C

People warming themselves around a bonfire in Srinagar on a chilly Tuesday morning. (ANI photo)
People warming themselves around a bonfire in Srinagar on a chilly Tuesday morning. (ANI photo)
ByPress Trust of India, Srinagar

Srinagar witnessed the coldest night of this winter as the mercury slipped below freezing point at most places in Kashmir on Monday night, officials said.

“Srinagar recorded a low of - 2.2°C, the lowest of the season so far,” a meteorological department official said here on Tuesday.

He said the Jammu and Kashmir summer capital had recorded a temperature of -1.8°C on Sunday night.

Pahalgam in south Kashmir, which serves as the base for the annual Amarnath yatra, was the coldest place in the Valley at -4.2°C, while Gulmarg in north Kashmir recorded a temperature of -1.5°C, he added.

The minimum temperature is expected to fall further with the Met department forecasting dry weather over the next five days.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, November 30, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out