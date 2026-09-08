St Stephen’s School founder Harold Carver passes away at 80

Harold Carver, founder and director of St Stephen’s School, passed away at the age of 80 on Monday. Carver founded the school in 1982 after nearly 15 years as a teacher of social science and English at St John’s School. (HT File)

Carver founded the school in 1982 after nearly 15 years as a teacher of social science and English at St John’s School. The school began in residential buildings in Sector 8 and, under Carver’s leadership, grew to more than 2,400 students before moving to its four-acre campus in Sector 45.

Inclusive education remained a key part of his vision. The school provided free education to children from economically weaker sections and opportunities for students with special needs and dyslexia. His emphasis on discipline and integrity also became closely associated with the institution.

A defining episode in Carver’s career came in 1993, when a management dispute threatened his position at the school. Students and staff went on strike demanding his continuation at the institution. He was reinstated as principal on October 1, 1993, a day the school continues to observe as Thanksgiving Day.

Carver’s contribution to education earned him several honours, including the Derozio Award for exemplary service to school education and human enrichment in 2002, the First Friday Forum Award for creative excellence, a Lifetime Achievement Award in 2007 for 42 years of service in education, and the National Award from the President of India in 2008.

Born the sixth of 13 children in an Anglo-Indian family, his approach as a teacher and school head was shaped by his mentors at St Joseph’s in Allahabad and St John’s in Chandigarh.