Chandigarh-Mohali border: Relief for motorists as farmers lift blockade near Phase 11

In a major relief for commuters in and around the Chandigarh-Mohali border near Phase 11, farmers under the banner of Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) ended their seven-day protest and headed home after the Punjab government heeded to the demands. The protest, which began on September 1, saw farmers stationed along one side of the road in Phase 11, while demonstrations were also held at various intersections along Airport Road during the week. (Ravi Kumar/HT)

For the last one week, commuters in the area had been bearing the brunt of the blockade with many stating that they were forced to take considerably longer routes to avoid the protest site. The protest, which began on September 1, saw farmers stationed along one side of the road in Phase 11, while demonstrations were also held at various intersections along Airport Road during the week.

Sahil Arora, a commuter, said, “There was some inconvenience during the protest, so we were initially not completely convinced about how things would turn out. But the protest remained peaceful, and now that the road has been opened, it is a relief. It is good that the matter has ended on a positive note for both sides.”

For the farmers, the conclusion of the morcha was marked by a sense of achievement and celebration. The government has assured that a special session of the Vidhan Sabha will be convened within a month to discuss and pass resolutions on key issues including Punjab’s water agreements, Sections 78, 79 and 80 of the Punjab Reorganisation Act, the Bhakra Beas Management-related Act and sugarcane rates. On loan-related demands, a one-time settlement scheme will be considered through cooperative banks and societies. Committees comprising farmer representatives and senior government officials will examine the remaining demands.

Jagmohan Singh, state general secretary, Bharatiya Kisan Union (Dakaunda), said, “Overall, this is a victory for the farmers’ morcha. The government has given us a written assurance that the resolutions will be passed within a month by convening a special session.”