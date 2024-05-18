Stain on AAP govt: SAD flays Maliwal ‘assault’

The Shiromani Akali Dal on Saturday termed the attack on Rajya Sabha member Swati Maliwal as a “stain on the face of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government”. Maheshinder Singh Grewal (HT Photo)

Addressing a press conference, former cabinet minister Maheshinder Singh Grewal said that as per the the FIR registered in this regard, the accused should be sentenced to seven years. “This is a heinous crime and the AAP will have to answer the people,” he said.

On Sanjay Singh calling Swati Maliwal an agent of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), he said, “This raises questions on the Arvind Kejriwal (Delhi) government. If Maliwal was an agent of the BJP, why was she made a MP.”

He said that Kejriwal will have to answer these questions and demanded a fair investigation into the matter. Grewal added that the Congress and AAP were playing a “friendly match” in Punjab.

Grewal ridiculed the claims made by the BJP in its manifesto. He said that BJP nominee MP Ravneet Singh Bittu “does not even know that the matter of upgrading the civil hospital relates to the state government.” The responsibility of the MP is to solve the issues related to the Centre, he said.

He questioned Bittu’s claim of spending ₹600 crore on the beautification of Buddha Nullah.