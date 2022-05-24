Stopped for questioning, suspect makes away with constable’s luxury car in Ludhiana
Stopped for questioning, a man and his 12 aides thrashed a constable and tore his uniform in Chet Singh Nagar on Monday. Adding insult to injury, the accused drove off in the constable’s luxury SUV.
The accused, Sarpreet Singh of Gurpal Nagar, was arrested near Vishwakarma Chowk, and the stolen vehicle was recovered from him.
Constable, Baldev Singh of Giana village, Bathinda, who is deputed in the anti-narcotics wing of the Ludhiana Commissionerate, said, “I had just dropped my colleague constable Paramjit Singh, at Chet Singh Nagar in my Ford Endeavour, when I spotted the accused, who is a suspect in a case, and stopped him for questioning. However, Sarpreet and his aides attacked me and tore my uniform. When locals gathered on the spot, the accused took off in my SUV,” he said.
A case was registered against Sarpreet and his unidentified aides under Sections 379B (snatching after preparation made for causing death, hurt or restraint), 341 (wrongful restraint), 353 (criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of duty), 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 506 (criminal intimidation) 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon) and 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence) of the Indian Penal Code at the Division 6 police station.
Assistant sub-inspector Rajinder Kumar, who is investigating the case, raids were being conducted for the arrest of the accused.
Khaki under attack
May 20: A businessmen summoned to join an inquiry roughed up a cop.
May 1: Family members of man accused of attempted murder pelt cops with stones in Bajigar Basti of Daad village.
April 27: Man accused of drug peddling opens fire on STF team on Dhandra Road and also tried to hit a sub-inspector with his SUV in a bid to escape.
Out for morning walk, DSP losses mobile to snatchers
Two bike-borne men snatched the mobile phone of a deputy superintendent of police (DSP) near Dev Hospital on Chandigarh Road on Sunday.
The complainant, DSP Sukhdev Singh, 55, of Sector 32 A, Chandigarh Road, is deputed at the Punjab Police Academy in Phillaur. “The incident took place around 6.30am when I was out on a morning walk. I was unable to note down the registration number of the two-wheeler used by the accused,” he said.
Sub-inspector Sukhwinder Singh said a case under Sections 379B (snatching after preparation made for causing death, hurt or restraint) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code has been lodged against unidentified accused. The police scanned CCTV footage from the area to trace the accused, but to no avail.
₹18-lakh theft at Cooperative Bank: Mohali police nab two members of inter-state gang
Police have cracked the ₹18-lakh theft at Cooperative Bank's Gharuan branch with the arrest of two members of an inter-state gang of burglars. The accused have been identified as Mohit Sharma of Aligarh Jargama village, Uttar Pradesh, and Ajay Kumar of Karsindo village, Jind, Haryana. With their arrest, police also recovered a motorcycle, a cutter and a grinder machine, which were used in the May 4 crime. The cash stolen has yet to be recovered.
Chandigarh PGGC students seek rollback of ID card mandate
Scores of Post Graduate Government College, Sector 11, students urged college authorities to reconsider the decision mandating students to wear college ID cards while attending the class. Students wrote to the college principal, demanding the rollback of the decision and threatened to go on strike. College authorities, however, maintained that the move was aimed at ensuring students' own safety on the college campus.
Road rage: Motorist’s house pelted with stones, 4 cars vandalised in Dugri
In a case of road rage, around 15 people allegedly pelted stones at a motorist's house and vandalised four cars in Dugri on Sunday night. The main accused are Guri of CRPF Colony and Samby of Ishwar Colony. Their 13 aides are yet to be identified. The complainant, Kirpal Singh, 30, of Dugri said the incident took place around 10.30pm. Dugri station house officer, Sub-inspector Neeraj Chaudhary, said the complainant and the accused were friends-turned-rivals.
Government help, social support lacking for schizophrenia patients: Experts
Medical experts, during an interactive webinar organised by Citizens for Inclusive Living and Pushpanjali Trust on the eve of World Schizophrenia Day, spoke about the lack of government treatment and consultation facilities as well as social support for schizophrenia patients on Monday. Schizophrenia is a mental disorder that affects a person's conception of reality and is characterised by recurrent episodes of psychosis and hallucinations including hearing voices, delusions and paranoia.
Student body urges PU to implement Student Centre rate list
The Students For Society on Monday submitted a memorandum to Panjab University's dean student welfare urging the varsity to implement the rate list for the shops at the student centre. The student body, in a meeting after the conclusion of the protest against the mess rate hike, said it was promised that DSW will release and implement the food rate list for the Student Centre.
