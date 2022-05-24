Stopped for questioning, suspect makes away with constable’s luxury car in Ludhiana

Stopped for questioning, a man and his 12 aides thrashed a constable and tore his uniform in Chet Singh Nagar on Monday. Adding insult to injury, the accused drove off in the constable’s luxury SUV.

The accused, Sarpreet Singh of Gurpal Nagar, was arrested near Vishwakarma Chowk, and the stolen vehicle was recovered from him.

Constable, Baldev Singh of Giana village, Bathinda, who is deputed in the anti-narcotics wing of the Ludhiana Commissionerate, said, “I had just dropped my colleague constable Paramjit Singh, at Chet Singh Nagar in my Ford Endeavour, when I spotted the accused, who is a suspect in a case, and stopped him for questioning. However, Sarpreet and his aides attacked me and tore my uniform. When locals gathered on the spot, the accused took off in my SUV,” he said.

A case was registered against Sarpreet and his unidentified aides under Sections 379B (snatching after preparation made for causing death, hurt or restraint), 341 (wrongful restraint), 353 (criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of duty), 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 506 (criminal intimidation) 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon) and 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence) of the Indian Penal Code at the Division 6 police station.

Assistant sub-inspector Rajinder Kumar, who is investigating the case, raids were being conducted for the arrest of the accused.

Khaki under attack

May 20: A businessmen summoned to join an inquiry roughed up a cop.

May 1: Family members of man accused of attempted murder pelt cops with stones in Bajigar Basti of Daad village.

April 27: Man accused of drug peddling opens fire on STF team on Dhandra Road and also tried to hit a sub-inspector with his SUV in a bid to escape.

Out for morning walk, DSP losses mobile to snatchers (Embedded)

Two bike-borne men snatched the mobile phone of a deputy superintendent of police (DSP) near Dev Hospital on Chandigarh Road on Sunday.

The complainant, DSP Sukhdev Singh, 55, of Sector 32 A, Chandigarh Road, is deputed at the Punjab Police Academy in Phillaur. “The incident took place around 6.30am when I was out on a morning walk. I was unable to note down the registration number of the two-wheeler used by the accused,” he said.

Sub-inspector Sukhwinder Singh said a case under Sections 379B (snatching after preparation made for causing death, hurt or restraint) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code has been lodged against unidentified accused. The police scanned CCTV footage from the area to trace the accused, but to no avail.