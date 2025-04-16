Stormy J&K budget session: Lone, Parra keep govt on toes with queries

The Jammu and Kashmir assembly’s 38-day budget session ended on a stormy note on April 9 with two opposition legislators making their presence felt for not only highlighting issues of public interest but also taking on treasury benches head on. After six years of hiatus, the Jammu session was the second session of the J&K Assembly after a popular government was formed last year and NC led by Omar Abdullah took over the reins of power and became first CM of the UT. (ANI File)

PDP first-time Pulwama MLA Waheed Ur Rehman Parra and People’s Conference Handwara legislator Sajjad Gani Lone played a formidable opposition and kept the NC-Congress government on their toes even though the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is the second largest party in the house. The party with 29 legislators in the assembly also tried to highlight issues and confronted the ruling alliance, the BJP however seemed more concerned with Para, Lone and Sheikh Khursheed of the AIP and AAP candidate from Doda, Mehràj Malik. Mainly it was Parra and Lone who were more vocal and their voices resonated with the views of people on the ground on many issues.

After six years of hiatus, the Jammu session was the second session of the J&K Assembly after a popular government was formed last year and NC led by Omar Abdullah took over the reins of power and became first CM of the UT.

He had also been chief minister of J&K when it was a full-fledged state from 2009 to 2014. That time PDP and BJP played the role of an active opposition.

Chief minister Omar Abdullah and ministers in the cabinet often criticised the duo without naming them. After J&K became UT and NC got an overwhelming majority of 42 members in the assembly, many had thought it will be BJP that will put members of treasury benches on the toes but who played that role was the trio of Para, Lone and Sheikh Khursheed and they highlighted issues inside the assembly whether on reservations, Waqf bill, Liquor shops, statehood and the Article 370.

“Para, Lone and Khursheed have been raising voices. Unfortunately, some old legislators who are good speakers too seemed to have lost their sheen. It’s the duo Lone and Parra who highlighted the main issues,” said Hamid Ahmad, an analyst, who writes columns for vernacular papers.

Parvaz Majid, who teaches journalism at Amar Singh College, said that he feels that PDP’s Waheedur Rahman as its face was unambiguously playing the opposition role. “And Sajad Gani Lone, who was clearly enraged over certain issues notably the Waqf issue. Meanwhile Waheed’s stance is understandable and expected, however Sajad indicated his new line of thought and action in this session, which includes distancing himself from the BJP, opposing NC-led government over issues and taking a more ‘Pro-Kashmir’ line,” he said.

“On the other hand, BJP is taking the party and its government head on, as is evident from the scathing statements of LoP Sunil Sharma. NC is on the receiving end from all sides, at least in the current political landscape.”

In the past, J&K has seen very powerful opposition leaders be it Abdul Gani Lone, Mehbooba Mufti, Bhim Singh or Engineer Rashid they would keep treasury benches on their toes both inside and outside assembly.