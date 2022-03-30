Strictly implement One Bus-One Permit measure: Punjab transport minister Laljit Singh Bhullar to officials
: Punjab Transport Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar on Wednesday issued directions for strict implementation of One Bus-One Permit measure to bring more transparency in the functioning of the department, saying that all the bus permits would be put online soon to root out the bus mafia from the state.
During a meeting with the general managers of all the bus depots in the state at Punjab Bhawan here, Bhullar instructed principal secretary, transport, K. Siva Prasad to expedite the process of getting the permit online at the earliest.
Directing the officials to tighten the noose around illegal private buses operating from outside the bus stands, he said that the department has already given powers to the depot general managers to stop illegal buses within the ambit of 500 meters of the bus stands.
The general managers should seize private and travel buses carrying passengers from outside the bus stands.
They have been directed to seek the cooperation of the secretary, RTAs, to carry out the task.
Noting that he was receiving reports of bus fuel pilferage, Bhullar said the general managers should ensure a minimum mileage of 4.8 km per litre from each bus and directed them to take action for recovery against those drivers who will not achieve mileage targets.
The minister directed the officials that student bus passes should be made in a hassle-free and time-bound manner and pending cases of student passes should be resolved immediately.
