Students of Classes 10 and 12, who could not take their examination due to Covid-19 related reasons, will be given time to appear within the next two months. (HT file photo)
Students of non-board classes promoted without exam in Himachal Pradesh

State director, higher education, says students of Classes 10 and 12, who could not take the exam in March, will get another chance within two months
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 31, 2021 10:56 AM IST

Given the Covid-19 situation during the 2020-21 academic session, the Himachal Pradesh government has promoted all students of non-board classes to the next standard.

An order to this effect was issued by state director, higher education, Amarjeet K Sharma on Tuesday night.

“Keeping in view the Covid-19 situation during the 2020-21 academic session and non-conduct of classes in physical mode, it has been decided to promote the students of all classes except those of Classes 10 and 12, who have taken their exams in March,” the order said.

It said the students of board classes, who could not take their examination due to Covid-19 related reasons, will be given time to appear within the next two months.

A decision will be taken after the deputy directors meet the heads of institutions and an internal exam will be conducted at the institution level in two months.

The result of students who fail to appear in the exam within the next two months will not be declared.

