Suicide by brothers: Police begin process to declare accused cops POs

Even over a month after two Jalandhar-based brothers allegedly ended their life following police humiliation and torture, the three accused police personnel are still at large. The victims’ family members also held a protest march from Jalandhar to Kapurthala on Tuesday and handed over a memorandum to senior police officials to arrest the accused.

With the accused police personnel continuing to evade arrest, the Kapurthala police have initiated formal proceedings to declare them proclaimed offenders.

The Kapurthala court had already rejected anticipatory bail plea of three accused police personnel — Punjab Police inspector Navdeep Singh and assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Balwinder Singh and woman constable Jagjeet Kaur — on September 21.

Two brothers, aged 26 and 34, allegedly jumped into the Beas after being harassed by the three police personnel on August 17. The body of the younger brother was fished out from Beas on September 2, while his brother is still missing.

However, after launching an extensive search operation, the police have exhausted all available logistics to trace the other victim.

Meanwhile, Sultanpur Lodhi’s deputy commissioner of police Babandeep Singh said the police teams are conducting raids to arrest the accused, whose bail applications were already been cancelled by the local court. “A notice to the accused for appearing before investigation agency within one month has been served,” he said.

Three of the accused police personnel were booked on the charge of abetment of suicide after the family of the victims accused them of physically and mentally harassing one of the brothers on a police station premises.

The Kapurthala police had issued a lookout circular (LOC) against the three fugitive accused police personnel.

