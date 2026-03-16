Sukhbir promises ₹10L loan for youth, ₹1L ‘shagun’ to girls

Barnala SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal on Sunday announced that his party will provide financial support of ₹10 lakh to economically weaker youth. (HT Photo)

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal on Sunday announced that his party will provide financial support of ₹10 lakh to economically weaker youth who wish to start their own businesses if it is voted to power in Punjab.

Addressing a gathering at the “Punjab Bachao” rally at Bhadaur in Barnala, Sukhbir said the proposed loan would have a repayment period of 10 years, giving young entrepreneurs sufficient time to establish their ventures and repay the amount.

He also promised to bring new industries to the state and ensure that 75% of jobs are reserved for Punjabis. Criticising the present government led by the Aam Aadmi Party, Sukhbir alleged that jobs are being given to people from other states such as Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan.

He further announced that his party would increase the “shagun” assistance for girls’ marriages to ₹1 lakh. He said the earlier scheme of providing ₹5,100 as shagun was introduced by former Punjab chief minister Parkash Singh Badal.

The SAD chief also promised to establish skill-based colleges and medical colleges in every district and a meritorious school in every constituency.