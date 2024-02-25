Sukhu inaugurates winter festival at Lahaul

Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Sunday inaugurated the Lahaul Sharad Utsav, a traditional winter festival spanning over two months and showcasing the vibrant culture and heritage of the region. Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu during inauguration of Lahaul Sharad Utsav on Sunday. (HT Photo)

The festival, celebrated post-snowfall, brings together diverse local customs and traditions, offering a plethora of activities, ranging from archery and other snow sports to culinary delights and knitting competitions.

Sukhu said that five new tourist destinations would be developed in the upcoming fiscal year, including Chandratal, Kaza and Tandi in Lahaul and Spiti and Rackchham and Nako-Chango-Khab in Kinnaur district. He emphasised the pivotal role of the tourism sector in driving the state’s economy and providing employment and entrepreneurial opportunities to the locals.

The chief minister also launched “Discover Lahaul Spiti” mobile application, an initiative spearheaded by the district administration. He said that the application features modern artificial intelligence integration, which includes an interactive Chatbot designed to assist tourists in exploring the district’s attractions. Through the application, tourists can access a plethora of features, ranging from detailed guides to off-the-beaten-path destinations, all aimed at fostering a deeper understanding of the district’s rich tapestry.

Launches Indira Gandhi Pyari Behna Samman Nidhi Yojana

Sukhu launched Indira Gandhi Pyaari Behna Samman Nidhi Yojana, the fourth of its election guarantees, from Keylong in Lahaul and Spiti district.

Sukhu launched the initial phase of the scheme, which provisions ₹1,500 per month to all the women of Lahaul and Spiti aged 18 and above. He announced to provide ₹1,500 from February 1 to 2.37 lakh women who were receiving pension of ₹1,100 in the state. Sukhu said that 2.42 lakh women would receive a pension of ₹1,500 per month. “We have come to extend the benefits of the schemes to the last person standing in the queue and lay the foundation of self-reliant Himachal,” said Sukhu.

He announced that the schools will remain closed in Lahaul and Spiti in winters and the session would be held in summers. He announced opening of a block development office in Udaipur, Rajiv Gandhi Day Boarding School in Darcha, sewerage and water drainage scheme in Keylong, scheme for planned beautification of the city, public health centre at Tindi and a dispensary of animal husbandry department in Madgran.

Speaking about the various development schemes introduced by the government in the budget 2024-25, the chief minister said that Mukhya Mantri Sukh-Shiksha Yojana has been started to bear the entire cost of education of children of widows till they attain the age of 27. Along with this, daily wage under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act has been increased by ₹60 to ₹300. He said that Himachal has become the first state that ensures high minimum support price (MSP) for milk and it has been fixed at ₹45, an increase of ₹13. Similarly, the MSP buffalo milk has been fixed at ₹55, he said. Along with this, the MSP of wheat produced by natural farming has been fixed at ₹40 and that of maize at ₹30.