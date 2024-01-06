Sultanpur Lodhi gurdwara clash: More than a thousand bullets fired, claims SGPC probe report

The probe committee constituted by the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) to investigate the November 23 clash between Nihangs and Kapurthala police over control of local Akal Bunga Gurdwara in Sultanpur Lodhi has claimed that more than a thousand bullets were fired by the cops. SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami during a press meet in Amritsar on Friday. (Sameer Sehgal/HT)

The committee submitted its report to the executive committee of the gurdwara body during its meeting here on Friday. The report has been forwarded to Akal Takht jathedar for decision and further action.

Sharing details of the report, SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami said, “More than a thousand bullets were fired at the Gurdwara in Sultanpur Lodhi by the police. The probe committee has recorded the statements of various people, including the heads of Nihang organizations, while the government officials refused to give a statement.”

Amid a tussle between two factions of Nihangs over the control of the gurdwara, the police had allegedly entered the premises of the gurdwara wearing shoes resulting in a gun battle between the cops and the faction controlling the gurdwara. A home guard constable was killed during the firing.

Police officials including Kapurthala SSP Vatsala Gupta could not be contacted despite repeated attempts.