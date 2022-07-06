Surat youth held for raping, impregnating 15-yr-old in Chandigarh

Police have arrested a Surat resident for repeatedly raping a minor girl and impregnating her.

The accused identified as Ankit, 23, was arrested from Surat following a complaint by the 15-year-old girl.

According to police, the accused used to work at a hotel in Dariya village, where he came in contact with the girl.

In her complaint, the girl alleged that the accused raped her repeatedly in the house of his friend in Sector 29 and at hotels in Khajeri and Dariya. Before fleeing to Surat, he also threatened to kill her if she revealed the matter to anyone.

The sexual assaults eventually came to light after the minor girl visited a hospital for stomach ache and was found two months pregnant.

The hospital staff informed the police, who registered a case under Sections 376-2 (rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act at the Industrial Area police station on June 26.

The accused was brought from Surat and produced before a court that sent him to one-day police remand.

