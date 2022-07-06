Surat youth held for raping, impregnating 15-yr-old in Chandigarh
Police have arrested a Surat resident for repeatedly raping a minor girl and impregnating her.
The accused identified as Ankit, 23, was arrested from Surat following a complaint by the 15-year-old girl.
According to police, the accused used to work at a hotel in Dariya village, where he came in contact with the girl.
In her complaint, the girl alleged that the accused raped her repeatedly in the house of his friend in Sector 29 and at hotels in Khajeri and Dariya. Before fleeing to Surat, he also threatened to kill her if she revealed the matter to anyone.
The sexual assaults eventually came to light after the minor girl visited a hospital for stomach ache and was found two months pregnant.
The hospital staff informed the police, who registered a case under Sections 376-2 (rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act at the Industrial Area police station on June 26.
The accused was brought from Surat and produced before a court that sent him to one-day police remand.
PGIMER to celebrate foundation day on July 7
The Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research will celebrate its foundation day on July 7, where Padma Shri awardee Ajeet Bajaj and Deeya Bajaj will be the chief guest and the guest of honour respectively. Bajaj and his daughter Deeya Bajaj were the first Indian father-daughter duo to scale Mount Everest. The former completed the explorer's Grand Slam on June 5, 2022, while completing the seven summits with his daughter Deeya.
New DGP conducts surprise checks at police stations in Mohali
The newly-appointed director general of police of Punjab Police, Gaurav Yadav, who took over charge on Tuesday, conducted surprise checks at Mataur and Phase VIII stations. DGP Gaurav Yadav inspected the Malkhans, barracks and canteens of the two stations and inquired about the facilities being provided by the police administration.
Spice of Life | Living simply means a higher standard of life
I wasn't aware of National Simplicity Day till I came to know that it's celebrated on July 12 in honour of Henry David Thoreau, a leading transcendentalist, naturalist and author of America, on his birthday. But thanks to my parents, I learnt to value simplicity above anything else, quite early in life. Simplicity was the hallmark of both my parents. My father believed that living simply meant a higher standard of life.
Insurance policy fraud: Man held for duping Chandigarh resident
Police's cybercrime investigation cell (CCIC) arrested a 25-year-old resident of New Delhi for allegedly duping people in lieu of renewing insurance policies. The accused, Faisal Hussain, 25, of Khajuri Khas, was arrested in connection to a case registered on the complaint of Malkit Singh, who reported that an unknown person called him on his mobile claiming to be an employee of HDFC Life Insurance. The accused had opened accounts of labourers by giving them ₹4,000-₹5,000.
Two Ambala Central Jail inmates held with 15.78 gm heroin
Two inmates of Ambala Central Jail were held for allegedly possessing 15.78 gm of heroin, after they returned from an ongoing trial in Chandigarh and Panchkula courts. The drug was found during checking of the accused, Channpreet Singh of New Delhi's Nangloi and Shibu from Nepal's Birat Nagar district, Ambala Police said on Tuesday. Police said Channi was checked by the jail staff, who recovered 8.96 gm of heroin in his turban.
