Swachh Teerath Campaign: Chandigarh MC distributes containers at worship places

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jan 21, 2024 07:40 AM IST

Chandigarh MC commissioner Anindita Mitra said through the Swachh Teerath Campaign, MC aimed to encourage responsible waste management

To enhance cleanliness and sustainability at sacred places as part of the ongoing Swachh Teerath campaign, municipal corporation (MC) distributed containers for the collection of segregated waste at worship places in Chandigarh on Saturday.

Chandigarh municipal corporation officials distributed containers for the collection of segregated waste at worship places in the city. (HT Photo)
The primary focus is the collection of floral waste, and recycle it to create incense sticks, cones and other useful materials. The respectful handling of deity clothes collected in visar is prioritised, ensuring religious sentiments are upheld, said MC officials.

MC commissioner Anindita Mitra said, “Through the Swachh Teerath Campaign, we aim to encourage responsible waste management and promote material recycling, benefiting both the environment and the local community. The ongoing deep cleansing drive undertaken at worship places across the city encompasses activities, such as sweeping, washing, repairing, litter picking, cleaning dustbins and collecting floral waste. The campaign will continue until January 22, aligning with the Pran Pratishtha ceremony at Ayodhya.”

