Take inspiration from Modi’s life: Haryana Speaker

Addressing the Vikasit Bharat Seva Sankalp Sabha on the completion of 25 years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s public service, Haryana assembly Speaker Harvinder Kalyan on Wednesday said that the public must draw inspiration from the PM’s life and make a resolution to participate in building a developed nation. The dignitaries lit a mashal and participated in the Seva Jyoti Yatra. (HT File)

Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Bhatia, Indri MLA Ramkumar Kashyap, Assandh MLA Yogendra Rana, Nilokheri MLA Bhagwandas Kabirpanthi, mayor Renu Bala Gupta and others were present.

The dignitaries later lit a mashal and participated in the Seva Jyoti Yatra. Following the gathering, the torch was lit and the yatra concluded at the Model Dairy outlet. The torch was installed at the Vikasit Bharat Sankalp Seva Chowk opposite the Model Dairy outlet.

Earlier, they also attended the virtual addresses of the PM and BJP national president Nitin Nabin.

MLA Kashyap said that the yatra was part of the 12 resolutions under the Seva Sankalp Abhiyan, which began on September 17, the PM’s birthday.

“The PM has completed 25 years of public service including 13 years as the chief minister of Gujarat and 12 years as PM. During this period, he implemented many schemes for various sections of the society, which are benefiting the people,” he added.